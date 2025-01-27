BREAKING: Meranda Moves Into Speaker’s Office

Share

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mojisola Lasbat Meranda, has officially moved into the office of the Speaker.

The Speaker was accompanied into the office by all the lawmakers excluding the former Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa.

After the official exercise, Meranda and other lawmakers took photographs to confirm their support of the speakership.

This movement is coming days after Obasa claimed that his removal was unconstitutional and did not follow due process.

Details later…

Share

Please follow and like us: