Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has officially stepped down from his role as the Blues’ head coach, bringing an end to his tenure at the club.

Maresca struggled in December, managing only one Premier League win, leaving Chelsea 13 points adrift of Arsenal.

His position came under scrutiny, intensifying tensions with the club’s top management—friction that has been simmering since last year.

The situation was further highlighted when he missed his post-match press conference following a chaotic 2-2 draw with Bournemouth on Tuesday, officially due to illness, but widely seen as a sign of ongoing issues behind the scenes.

Maresca Leaves Chelsea

Enzo Maresca has dominated headlines over the past 24 hours following a key meeting with the Chelsea board about his future. Earlier reports indicated that the Argentine would not be in charge for Sunday’s clash against Manchester City. READ ALSO:

Okocha, Osimhen, My Favourite Players Of All Time – Ikpeazu

AFCON 2025 Group C Best XI Revealed: Osimhen, Lookman, Mejbri Shine

AFCON 2025: Super Eagles’ Round Of 16 Opponent Revealed This was later confirmed by Transfer News Live on X, which announced that Maresca has officially resigned as Chelsea head coach. Maresca spent one and a half seasons at Stamford Bridge, overseeing 92 matches and securing 55 victories. During his tenure, he also guided the club to two major trophies: the UEFA Conference League and the FIFA Club World Cup in its new format. With his departure, Chelsea must now find a replacement to lead the team for the remainder of the season. The timing is particularly challenging, with the Blues preparing to face Manchester City and still fighting for a Champions League spot.