Manchester United have officially parted ways with Ruben Amorim, bringing an unexpected end to his tenure at the club.

The decision was announced during a morning meeting with Jason Wilcox and Omar Berrada, where Amorim was informed that he was being relieved of his duties.

After the meeting, he took time to say his goodbyes to staff and players before leaving United’s Carrington training ground.

New Telegraph reports that Amorim’s departure comes after a challenging period at Old Trafford, where results and performances fell short of expectations.

The club now faces the task of stabilising the team and finding a successor capable of guiding United through the remainder of the season.

Sources suggest that the decision was made to protect the club’s long-term ambitions and restore confidence among players, staff, and fans alike.

As United begins the search for a new manager, questions remain about how the team will regroup and respond in upcoming fixtures.