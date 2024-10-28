BREAKING: Man United Sack Ten Hag

Share

Manchester United have parted ways with Erik ten Hag in the wake of their defeat to West Ham on Sunday.

The Dutch boss had been in the dugout since 2022 and lifted the Carabao Cup in his first season in charge.

Despite finishing eighth in the Premier League last season, silverware was once again forthcoming as they beat Manchester City in the FA Cup final, a performance that persuaded the Manchester United hierarchy to hand Ten Hag a new contract. But following a poor start to the 2024/25 campaign, and a series of results that have left the Red Devils well off the early pace in the Premier League, United have decided to part ways with the Dutchman.

It comes after backing him once more in the summer transfer market, shelling out another £180m and taking his spending at the club to almost £650m in two seasons, with very few of those additions considered as successes at Old Trafford.

He leaves the club having averaged fewer points per game across his time than any manager post-Sir Alex Ferguson bar Ralf Rangnick, and with Manchester United sitting in 14th in the Premier League.

Former United striker Ruud van Nistelrooy – who was brought in over the summer to work alongside Ten Hag – will reportedly take interim charge of the first team while a new manager is sought.

