Michael Carrick Appointed Manchester United Caretaker Manager

Manchester United have confirmed that Michael Carrick will take over as Caretaker Manager until the end of the season.

The club reached a verbal agreement with Carrick on Monday, January 12, which has now been finalized in full, including arrangements for his backroom staff.

Carrick, a former United midfielder and longstanding member of the coaching team, steps into the role following the departure of the previous manager.

He will be tasked with steadying the club during this transitional period and guiding the team through the remainder of the season’s fixtures.

A full official announcement from Manchester United is expected shortly, with further details on his coaching team and immediate plans for the squad.

Carrick’s familiarity with the club’s culture and players is seen as a key factor in his appointment, offering stability at a crucial time.

Fans will be watching closely to see how Carrick, who enjoyed a decorated career at Old Trafford, adapts to his first full managerial responsibility at the senior level.