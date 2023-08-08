BReAKING: Man Jumps Into Lagos Lagoon

At the Lekki-Ikoyi link bridge area of Lagos State, an adult who who is yet to be identified jumped into the lagoon.

New Telegraph gathered that the incident occurred at about 4:30pm on Tuesday, August 8, 2023.

As of the time of filling this report, the Lagos State emergency personnel are on the site working to rescue the victim from the water.

It was further gathered that the cops have also closed off the area.

The state Public Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin has also confirmed the incident.

READ ALSO:

He said, “The incident happened truly. Marine police and the Lagos State emergency officials are here. Efforts are still on to bring out his body dead or alive.”

Amodu Shakiru, the head of public education department at the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Services‘ , verified the occurrence.

Shakiru who spoke on behalf of Adeseye Margaret, Director, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, said, “We got a distress call at about 2:43 pm and we moved down to the location. There is no update yet.”