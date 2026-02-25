BREAKING: Makinde, Kwankwaso In Closed-Door Meeting

The former Governor of Kano State and 2023 Presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso, and Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, are currently in a closed-door meeting.

New Telegraph reports that Kwankwaso arrived at the Oyo government Secretariat, Agodi, Ibadan, on Wednesday, February 25, around noon.

Kwankwaso, who was received at the governor’s office by Governor Makinde, arrived in Ibadan flanked by some of his political associates and friends.

As of the time of filing this report, the purpose of the visit could not be ascertained.

While details of the meeting remain unknown, sources suggest it might be connected to the permutations ahead of the upcoming 2027 general elections.

Details later….