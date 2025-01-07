BREAKING: Mahama Sworn In As Ghana President

Share

The President-elect of the Federal Republic of Ghana, John Mahama has been sworn in as the President of the country in a ceremony attended by world leaders.

Mahama was sworn in on Tuesday, January 7 at the Black Star Square in Accra, the capital of Ghana where the Chief Justice of Ghana (CJG), Gertrude Torkornoo administered the oath of office at the event.

New Telegraph reports that the new president took over from Nana Akufo-Ado who succeeded him in 2017. Before Mahama’s swearing-in, Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang was inaugurated as the country’s first female vice president.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate polled 50 per cent of the votes to beat the then-vice president Mahamudu Bawumia of the ruling party.

He scored 6.3 million votes to beat Bawumia with a 1.7 million vote margin. Bawumia of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) had immediately conceded defeat in the election.

Mahama, who served as Ghana’s President from 2012 to 2017 and Vice President from 2009 to 2012, has also held numerous parliamentary and ministerial positions throughout his career.

