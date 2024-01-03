BREAKING: Magnus Abe Officially Returns To APC

Rivers States politician and former Secretary-General to ex-Governor Rotimi Amaechi, Magnus Abe has officially returned to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

It would be recalled that Abe dumped the ruling APC in the wake of the 2023 general election to clinch the gubernatorial ticket of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Rivers State.

Abe, a governorship candidate of the SDP in the March 18, 2023 governorship elections officially announced his return to the APC on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.

According to the one-term Senator who represented Rivers South Senatorial District, he is back with the APC to enhance the good things President Bola Tinubu is doing in the country.

The former lawmaker also promised to mobilize his supporters for the party in the state.

Abe had on Monday, hinted at his decision to return to the APC.

During an appearance on Channels Television’s “Politics Today” programme on Monday, Abe stated, “Politically, I am heading back for the APC.”

This announcement follows his unsuccessful governorship bid.

Abe, an ally of President Bola Tinubu, contested in the Rivers State governorship election but was defeated by Siminalayi Fubara of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Furthermore, his attempt to become the minister representing Rivers State in the federal cabinet was unsuccessful, as the position went to Nyesom Wike, the immediate past governor, now the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

