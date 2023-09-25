BREAKING: Lagos Shuts Oyingbo, Alayabiagba Markets Over Environmental Issues

The Lagos State Government has shut down the Oyingbo and Alayabiagba markets in Lagos Mainland due to environmental issues, which are caused by indiscriminate disposal of waste, road trading, and noise pollution.

The state government through the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) made this known in a series of tweets issued via its official X handle on Monday.

This followed a series of unheeded warnings to markets in Lagos to shun filth and embrace proper environmental hygiene.

According to the Lagos State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, the state government has threatened to close down more markets if the situation persists.

Speaking further, he said other markets that risk imminent shut-down for improper waste disposal environmental infractions nuisance, Tejuosho Model Market Phase 1, Ladipo Market in Mushin, Anjorin Market, Irewolede Plank Market, Idi-Araba Obele Market, Oni Baba Market, Oba Morufu International Market, formerly known as Ejigbo Market, Ijora 7UP Market, Okeafa Plank Market, Ifelodun Fruit Market, Amukoko, among others.