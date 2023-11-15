BREAKING: Labour Suspends Nationwide Strike

Two days into its indefinite strike, the joint National Executive Council of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) has suspended the nationwide strike to protest the brutalization of the NLC President, Comrade Joe Ajaero in Owerri, Imo state.

The decision was reached at an emergency meeting which deliberated on the outcome of an earlier interface with the Federal Government led by the National Security Adviser (NSA) Nuhu Ribadu.

General Secretary of the NLC, Emmanuel Ugboaja and the 1st Deputy President, TUC, Tommy Okon who confirmed the suspension, said the decision was reached based on the commitment it got from the Nuhu Ribadu-led meeting that those arrested for the physical assault on NLC President, Joe Ajaero, would be prosecuted.

They also disclosed that at the meeting, the NSA had also promised to bring both parties back to the table to iron out all issues in dispute.

The most significant action from the federal government was the unreserved apology tendered by the NSA on behalf of the Federal government for the brutalisation of the NLC President and other members of Congress.