BREAKING: Labour Rejects FG’s N25,000 Interim Salary Proposal

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC), have outrightly rejected President Bola Tinubu’s proposed provisional wage increment of N25,000 for low-grade workers.

Sunday Telegraph had earlier reported that President Tinubu had during his October 1st live broadcast to commemorate Nigeria’s 63rd Independence anniversary said the salary increment of N25,000 was intended to mitigate the impact of fuel subsidy removal.

Tinubu said, “Based on our talks with labour, business and other stakeholders, we are introducing a provisional wage increment to enhance the federal minimum wage without causing undue inflation. For the next six months, the average low-grade worker shall receive an additional Twenty-Five Thousand naira per month.

“Commencing this month, the social safety net is being extended through the expansion of cash transfer programs to an additional 15 million vulnerable households.”

Reacting to the development, organized labour rejected the Federal Government’s proposal for a six-month provisional wage increase and an additional N15 million Conditional Cash Transfer for vulnerable households.

It would be recalled that the labour unions in their meeting with the Federal Government asked for 100 percent of the current minimum wage.

The unions made it clear that the provisional wage increase should apply to all workers and should not be limited to only six months. They advocate for it to remain in effect until the new minimum wage is approved next year.

They, however, maintained their stance that the Conditional Cash Transfer for the poorest and most vulnerable individuals should be increased to N25,000, rather than the N5,000 that was being paid by the previous administration.

After extensive negotiations, Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, who is heading the government delegation in the meeting, had to pause the discussions to consult with the President regarding the new demands put forward by the organized labour.

Gbajabiamila was accompanied by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon Lalong.