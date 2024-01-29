BREAKING: Kidnapped Lagos PDP Chairman Regains Freedom

The Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Lagos State Chapter, Philip Aivoji, has regained his freedom after four days of being kidnapped by gunmen along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

This was disclosed by the State Publicity Secretary, Mr Hakeem Amode, in a short statement issued around 1:15 am on Monday.

“Lagos State PDP Chairman released by the Kidnappers.

“Hon Philip Olabode Aivoji the Lagos State PDP Chairman is free at last after 4days in the Kidnappers’ den.

“We use this opportunity to appreciate your prayers most importantly because God’s mercies were visible all the way. Thank You All for your concerns and prayers”, said Amode.