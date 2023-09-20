New Telegraph

September 20, 2023
September 20, 2023
BREAKING: Kano Tribunal Sacks Gov Abba Yusuf, Declares APC Candidate Winner

The Governorship Election Petition Tribunal in Kano State has sacked the state Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP).

This is as the Tribunal judge declared Nasir Gawuna of the All Progressives Congress (APC) winner of the March 18 election.

It would be recalled that Governor Yusuf was declared winner of the March 18 election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

On Wednesday, September 20, the tribunal, however, unturned the declaration of the INEC and declared Gawuna the winner of the election.

The three-man panel ordered the withdrawal of the certificate of return which INEC presented to Governor Yusuf and directed a certificate of return to be issued to Gawuna.

The court deducted 165,663 votes from Gov Yusuf’s total as invalid votes, stating that the ballot papers (165,663) were not stamped or signed and therefore declared invalid.

