BREAKING: Kano Tribunal Judges Shun Court, Deliver Ruling Via Zoom

The judge of the Kano State Governorship Election Tribunal on Wednesday refused to appear in person in the court as he delivered the much-anticipated judgment via Zoom.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the tribunal will today deliver judgment on a petition filed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to challenge the victory of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP).

Journalists, lawyers, party members, and many others were denied access to the court.

READ ALSO:

When the proceedings commenced before 10 am, Justice Oluyemi Akintan-Osadebay, Chairman of the three-member panel, spoke via Zoom.

According to Daily Trust, the Secretariat said there would be no live broadcast of the judgment and that the few journalists admitted into the court would not use smartphones or cameras.

Top security officials had earlier told the platform that they did not know the whereabouts of the judges and that it was possible that the proceeding would be virtual.