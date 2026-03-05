BREAKING: Kano Assembly Begins Impeachment Process Against Deputy Gov

No fewer than 38 members of the Kano State House of Assembly have signed a notice seeking the impeachment of the Deputy Governor of Kano State, Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo, over allegations of gross misconduct, abuse of office and breach of public trust.

The notice, presented during plenary, was said to be in compliance with Section 188 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), which outlines the procedure for the removal of a deputy governor from office.

While presenting the notice before the House, a lawmaker stated that the impeachment move was based on several allegations relating to Abdussalam’s conduct while serving as Commissioner for Local Government and later as Deputy Governor.

“This article of impeachment is a formal notice by the Kano State House of Assembly in compliance with Section 188 of the Constitution against Aminu Abdussalam,” the lawmaker said.

According to the notice, the deputy governor allegedly received kickbacks from the 44 local government councils in the state between June 2023 and January 2024.

The lawmakers claimed that Abdussalam collected about N1.5 million monthly from each council, amounting to about N66 million per month and a total of N462 million within the seven-month period.

The notice also alleged that between February and July 2024, the deputy governor received additional payments totalling N726 million under the guise of executing special assignments for the councils.

Lawmakers further accused Abdussalam of abusing his office by allegedly facilitating the release of N440 million from the 44 local government councils to Novomed Pharmaceuticals Limited, in violation of state procurement and fiscal management laws.

The Assembly said the allegations collectively amount to gross misconduct and resolved that the deputy governor be impeached and removed from office in line with constitutional provisions.