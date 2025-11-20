BREAKING: Judge Orders Kanu Out Of Court For Being Unruly

Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered the removal of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), from the courtroom after he became unruly midway into proceedings on Thursday.

The development occurred shortly after the judge dismissed three fresh motions filed by Kanu, ruling that they were unmeritorious.

As Justice Omotosho prepared to deliver the ruling earlier scheduled for Thursday, Kanu objected, insisting that the court could not proceed because he had not filed his final written address.

He raised his voice, accused the judge of bias, and claimed that the court did not understand the law.

Following the outburst, the judge ordered that Kanu be taken out of the courtroom.

Kanu has since been removed, and Justice Omotosho is preparing to deliver the final judgment.

Details shortly…