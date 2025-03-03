BREAKING: Jandor Dumps PDP

Share

The 2023 Lagos State governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Olajide Adediran, popularly known as Jandor has resigned his membership from the opposition party.

While tendering his resignation in a letter at a press conference in Ikeja, Jandor noted that his next move would be known in a few months.

Jandor, a Nigerian politician, journalist, entrepreneur, and technocrat, is the Chairman of the Lagos4Lagos movement.

It would be recalled that he contested alongside his running mate, a renowned Nollywood actress Funke Akindele, for the 2023 Lagos gubernatorial election, where he lost to the incumbent governor, Babajide Sanwo Olu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

