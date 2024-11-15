BREAKING: Inflation Surges Further To 33.88% In October

Share

The headline inflation rate in October 2024 has surged further to 33.88% relative to the September 2024 headline inflation rate of 32.70%.

This was contained in the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) data report released on Friday, November 15.

According to NBS, the inflation rate increased by 1.18% points compared to the September 2024 headline inflation rate.

On a year-on-year basis, the Headline inflation rate was 6.55% points higher than the rate recorded in October 2023 (27.33%).

This shows that the Headline inflation rate (year-on-year basis) increased in October 2024 when compared to the same month in the preceding year (i.e., October 2023).

Furthermore, on a month-on-month basis, the Headline inflation rate in October 2024 was 2.64%, which was 0.12% higher than the rate recorded in September 2024 (2.52%).

“This means that in October 2024, the rate of increase in the average price level was higher than the rate of increase in the average price level in September 2024”.

