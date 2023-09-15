BREAKING: Inflation Soars By 25.80 In August

Nigeria’s inflationary pressure continued upward movement in the month of August peaking at 25.80 per cent higher than the 24.08 per cent in July figure.

NBS’ latest inflation figure showed an increase of 1.72% points when compared to the July 2023 headline inflation rate.

On a year-on-year basis, the headline inflation rate was 5.27% points higher compared to the rate recorded in August 2022, which was 20.52%. This shows that the headline inflation rate (year-on-year basis) increased in August 2023 when compared to the same month in the preceding year.

Details later…