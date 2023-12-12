BREAKING: INEC Swears In Nine New RECs

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has inaugurated nine of the ten Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) newly appointed by President Bola Tinubu and approved by the 10th National Assembly on Tuesday, December 12.

New Telegraph observed that Etekamba Umoren, the REC selected from Akwa Ibom State, was not among those sworn in during the commission meeting in Abuja.

Speaking at the inauguration, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, the INEC Chairman said he would be sworn in in January, when the term of the Resident Electoral Commissioner from Akwa Ibom state currently serving in Delta expires.

Those sworn in are Isah Shaka Ehimeakne (Edo State), Mrs. Oluwatoyin Babalola (Ekiti State) Abubakar Ahmed Ma’aji (Gombe State), Shehu Wahab (Kwara State), Dr. Bunmi Omoseyindemi (Lagos State), Aminu Kasimu Idris (Nasarawa State), Prof. Mohammed Yelwa (Niger State), Dr. Anugbum Onuoha (Rivers State) and Isma’ila Kaura Moyi (Zamfara State).