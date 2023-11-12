BREAKING: INEC Declares Usman Ododo Kogi Gov-Elect

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has finally declared Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo as the winner of the Off-circle governorship election in Kogi State.

Declaring the result, the state returning officer of the election, Prof. Johnson Urame said Ododo polled 446, 237, while his closest rival Alhaji Ajaka of the SDP polled 259,052, and Senator Dino Melaye, who came third polled 46,362 votes respectively.

Prof. Urame said the total cancelled votes is not enough to undermine the total votes cast hence the declaration.

Meanwhile, the state governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello while celebrating his party’s victory commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the National Chairman of the Party Umar Ganduje, and the National Chairman of the National Campaign forum, Dapo Abiodun for standing by the party towards victory.

He equally thanked Kogians for supporting his administration throughout his eighth year in office as governor.

“I appreciate all of you for your support and prayers to my administration which will soon wind up, I come, I have seen and I have served.”

He also urged Kogians to give necessary support to the cling administration as they have been tested and trusted.

“I can assure you that the governor-elect and his Deputy have gone through the blast furnace and have come out shining.”

Also speaking, the governor-elect, Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo thanked the governor for believing him him to serve.

He said the governor will continue to serve the state as a critical stakeholder in the affairs of the state.