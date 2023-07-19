BREAKING: ‘I Am Clean, Says Amusan

…after AIU charges athlete

It might not be the best of time for Nigerian star and Women 100m Hurdles World Record holder, Tobi Amusan, as she has been charged by the Athletics Integrity Unit for missing three tests in 12 months.

The athlete who won her second title in two days on Tuesday at the Gyulai Istan Memorial meet in Hungary after winning the Diamond League meeting in Silesia has however come out to claim her innocence, telling the world that she is a clean athlete and will fight the charges.

Taking via her social media handle on Twitter, the World Championships winner said she would be facing a tribunal to determine the case before the World Championships in Budapest next month, August.

“Today (July 19, 2023), the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) has charged me with an alleged rule violation for having 3 missed tests in 12 months,” she wrote.

“I intend to fight this charge and will have my case decided by a tribunal of 3 arbitrators before the start of next month’s World Championships.

“I am a CLEAN ATHLETE, and I am regularly; (maybe more than the usual) tested by the AIU – I was tested within days of my third ‘missed test.’ I have FAITH that this will be resolved in my favour and that I will be competing at the World Championships in August.”