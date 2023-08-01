New Telegraph

August 1, 2023
BREAKING: Helicopter Crashes Into Lagos Residential Area

On Tuesday, a yet-to-be-identified helicopter crashed into a residential area near the Muritala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) in Ikeja, Lagos.

New Telegraph gathered that the helicopter which is close to its destination caught fire immediately in crashes on the structure.

As of the time of filing this report, it is yet to be ascertained the number of people on board but two pilot of the plane were saved.

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has emergency personnel on the ground.

Details later…

