BREAKING: Gunmen Abduct Akwanga Council Chairman In Nasarawa

The Chairman Of Akwanga Local Government Area in Nasarawa state, Hon. Safiyanu Isa Andaha has been reportedly abducted by gunmen.

The council chairman was abducted along one Alhaji Adamu Custom along Akwanga-Andaha road at about 8:30 pm January 1.

Confirming the incident to newsmen, a Special Adviser to Governor Abdullahi Sule on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, l Haruna Kassimu said Mr Safiyanu Isa and one Alhaji Adamu Custom were abducted at Ningo village along Akwanga – Andaha at about 8:30 pm January 1.

He said that security operatives who were contacted had chased the gunmen in an attempt to rescue the victims, but without success.