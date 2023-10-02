BREAKING: Governor Sule To Appeal Tribunal Verdict, Calls For Calm

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule has said that he would appeal the judgement of the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal that nullified his election at the Appeal Court.

Governor Sule made this decision public when addressing top government functionaries and his appointees at the government house in Lafia, on Monday

The governor said his legal team were putting together the necessary document to file the appeal, calling on the people of the state especially the youth to be calm.

Details shortly…