BREAKING: Gov Sule Dissolves Cabinet, SSG

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule has announced the dissolution of the State Executive Council (SEC).

He made this announcement shortly after a meeting with the State Executive Council at the Government House on Friday.

A press statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Ibrahim Addra, said the Secretary to the State Government, Barr Aliyu Muhammad Ubandoma was also, relieved of his position.

The statement added that the dissolution is a normal process that allows for stock taking with a view to rejuvenate the council for optimum performance.

Sule praised the individuals and collective contributions of the commissioners and the sacked SGS towards the overall successes recorded by the administration.

“ I enjoyed working with you all. You have served your state with passion and utmost diligence. I value your contributions and input in our quest to serve the people of our dear state. I wish you well” the statement added.

The governor thefore, promised that his doors are open and is ready to listen all who may have useful suggestions on how to better the lot of the people of Nasarawa state, also, wished them well in their future endeavors.

