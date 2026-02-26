The Executive Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Umo Eno, on Thursday met with President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

New Telegraph reports that the governor briefed the President on developments and the general state of affairs in the state.

Recall that Governor Eno had officially defected from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) on June 6, 2025, at the Government House in Uyo, the state capital.

Eno expressed his gratitude to the PDP for their support during his tenure, stating that it was time for him to make a progressive move.

The governor said he decided to join the APC, citing his admiration for President Bola Tinubu and the need for Akwa Ibom State to align with the federal government to reap continuous benefits.

Eno also assured the people of Akwa Ibom State that he would continue to work tirelessly for their benefit, regardless of party affiliation.