On Monday, the Governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri, formally defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Diri, who resigned from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) recently, formally put speculation to rest after announcing his defection to the ruling APC on November 3.

New Telegraph reports that the Vice President, Kashim Shettima, led top APC figures to Yenagoa for the governor’s official welcome ceremony.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun, Ondo State Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, and Akwa Ibom State Governor Umo Eno also attended.

Party supporters filled the venue, waving flags and chanting slogans to celebrate Diri’s entry into the party

Also, the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Umo Eno, former Delta governor Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, former Governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomhole, Minister of Regional Development, Engineering Abubakar Momoh, have arrived at the state capital for the event.