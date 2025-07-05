The Executive Governor of Gombe State, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, on Saturday received Senator Orji Uzor Kalu at the Government House, Gombe, ahead of a major academic honour.

Senator Kalu, a former Governor of Abia State and lawmaker representing Abia North Senatorial District, arrived at exactly 10:30 a.m. to a warm reception by the governor and senior government officials.

The visit precedes the conferment of an Honorary Doctorate Degree Honoris Causa on Senator Kalu by the Federal University, Kashere.

The award is in recognition of his outstanding contributions to public service, national development, and education in Nigeria.

More details later…