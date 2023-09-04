BREAKING: Gabon Coup Leader Sworn In As President

The leader of Gabon’s military junta, General Brice Nguema has been sworn in as the nation’s interim President.
It would be recalled that General Nguema led last Wednesday’s coup against Ali Bongo, toppling the president shortly after he was named winner of a disputed election.
New Telegraph gathered that the crowds of cheering civilians turned up at his inauguration-a sign there is some support for the military.
However, there are growing concerns that General Nguema’s rule will be a continuation of the 55-year Bongo dynasty.
Ali Bongo’s father, Omar, was in power for 41 years before he died in 2009 and was succeeded by his son.
The general spent most his career in the Bongo’s inner circle and is even thought to be Ali Bongo’s cousin.
They also warn that that the military shows no sign of handing back power.
Sympathisers of the military leadership are expected to attend Monday’s inauguration, the latest in a series of takeovers across West and Central Africa.
Gabon is the sixth Francophone country to fall under military rule in the last three years and analysts are of the opinion that former colonial power France struggling to maintain its influence on the continent and same fete is on the horizon for other former colonial powers.
Gabon has been suspended from the African Union following the coup, which has been condemned by the UN and France.