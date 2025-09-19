New Telegraph

September 19, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
September 19, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Breaking
  3. BREAKING: Fubara Arrives…

BREAKING: Fubara Arrives P’Harcourt Airport

Rivers Assembly Gives Fubara 48 Hours To Present 2025 Budget

The Executive Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, has arrived at the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa.

New Telegraph reports that the Governor’s aircraft touched down at about 11:55 am on Friday, September 19.

READ ALSO

Supporters waited patiently as he stepped out of the aircraft.

Details Shortly…

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
Tags:

Read Previous

…Says Hamzat Remains Trusted Ally At 61
Read Next

FCT Doctors Suspend Indefinite Strike