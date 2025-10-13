New Telegraph

October 13, 2025
BREAKING: Fubara Appoints New SSG

The Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, on Monday, appointed Benibo Anabraba as the new Secretary to the State Government (SSG).

Anabraba’s appointment was announced in a press statement by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information and Communications, Dr  Honour Sirawoo.

READ ALSO

The statement reads: “His Excellency, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, GSSRS, Governor of Rivers State, has approved the appointment of Hon Benibo Anabraba as Secretary to the Rivers State Government.

“The new Secretary to Rivers State Government will be sworn in by His Excellency, on Monday, October 13, 2025, at 4 pm at the State Executive Council Chambers, Government House, Port Harcourt”.

