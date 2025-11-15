New Telegraph

November 15, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
November 15, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Breaking News
  3. BREAKING: Fubara, Adeleke,…

BREAKING: Fubara, Adeleke, Kefas Absent At PDP Convention

The Governor of Rivers State, Sim Fubara and his Osun State counterpart, Senator Ademola Adeleke, as well as the Governor of Taraba State, Agbu Kefas are yet to arrive at the National Convention of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), currently ongoing at Lekan Salami Stadium  in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Saturday Telegraph reports that these trio are key members of the opposition party despite its leadership crisis.

READ ALSO: 

It would be recalled that the party had been going in and out of court in recent times over plans to hold the elective National Convention.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
Tags:

Read Previous

FCTA: Over 5,000 Households Benefit From Six Months Cooking Gas Refill
Read Next

We Can No Longer Afford Revenue System Built On Single Commodity – FIRS Boss