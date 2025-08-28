BREAKING: FG To Increase Passport Fees Monday

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has announced an upward review of the fees for the Nigerian passport, effective from Monday, September 1.

The spokesman for the Nigeria Immigration Service, A.S Akinlabi, made this known in a statement issued on Thursday, August 28.

According to him, the increment aims to ensure the quality and integrity of the Nigerian Standard Passport, set to take effect from September.

The Service reiterates its commitment to balancing quality service delivery with the need to ensure Passport services are accessible to all Nigerians.

“The review, which only affects Passport Application fees made in Nigeria, now sets a new fee threshold for 32-page passports with 5-year validity at N100,000 and 64-page passports with 10-year validity at N200,000.

“Meanwhile, Nigerian Passport Application fees made by Nigerians in diaspora remain unchanged at $150 for a 32-page passport with 5-year validity and $230 for a 64-page passport with 10-year validity”, he said.