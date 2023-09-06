BREAKING: FG Increases Price Of Electricity Meters

Nigerian Power Regulatory Commission (NERC) on Wednesday announced the price increase of single-phase and three-phase pre-paid electricity meters.

This was contained in a circular issued on September 6, numbered, NERC/2023/020, and jointly signed by the commission’s Chairman, Sanusi Garba, and its Commissioner, Legal, Licencing and Compliance, Dafe Akpeneye.

The circular stated that a single-phase pre-paid meter would now cost N81,975.16k from N58,661.69k while three-phase pre-paid meters are increased to N143,836.10k from N109,684.36k.

According to the commission, the NERC said it was to ensure fair and reasonable pricing of meters to both Meter Asset Providers and end-user customers.

It noted that the price hike would ensure MAP’s ability to recover reasonable costs associated with meter procurement and maintenance while ensuring that their pricing structure allowed for a viable return on investment.

“Evaluate the affordability of meter services for consumers, aiming to prevent excessive pricing that could burden end-users.

“Ensure that MAPs are able to provide meters to end-use customers in the prevailing economic realities,” the commission stated.

Details to come…