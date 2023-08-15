BREAKING: FG Files 20 Additional Charges Against Emefiele

The suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, has been charged with 20 new offences by the Federal Government.
According to the information obtained by New Telegraph, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court received the 20 additional accusations on Tuesday, August 15.
One of the counts accuses Emefiele of “conferring unlawful advantages”.
Details Later……
Tags: CBN CBN News Court Court news Emefiele Emefiele News FCT fct news Godwin Emefiele Godwin Emefiele news