BREAKING: FG Announces Capture Of Terrorist Leaders

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, has announced the arrest of two wanted leaders of the Ansaru terrorist group.

The NSA made this disclosure at a security briefing held at the National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC), Office of the NSA,

He said the high-value terrorists – Mahmud Muhammed Usman and Mahmud al-Nugeti – were captured during targeted operations conducted between May and July.

Details Later…