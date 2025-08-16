BREAKING: FG Announces Capture Of Terrorist Leaders

FILE – In this Thursday, Feb. 17, 2011 file photo, al-Shabab fighters march with their weapons during military exercises on the outskirts of Mogadishu, Somalia. Twitter on Friday, Sept. 6, 2013 has for the second time this year shut down the main Twitter handle of al-Shabab, Somalia’s al-Qaida-linked terror group, less than 24 hours after a U.S.-based terrorism expert reported violations of Twitter’s terms of service. (AP Photo/Mohamed Sheikh Nor, File)
The National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, has announced the arrest of two wanted leaders of the Ansaru terrorist group.
The NSA made this disclosure at a security briefing held at the National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC), Office of the NSA,
He said the high-value terrorists – Mahmud Muhammed Usman and Mahmud al-Nugeti – were captured during targeted operations conducted between May and July.
Details Later…