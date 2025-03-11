BREAKING: Explosion Rocks Otedola Bridge

Share

Residents were thrown into heavy panic when a tanker exploded at the Otedola Bridge along Lagos-Ibadan expressway on Tuesday night.

In a video making rounds on social media, New Telegraph gathered that the explosion occurred around 7: lpm where thick flames took over the vicinity.

While the cause of the explosion was yet to be ascertained, sources claimed it was caused by a petrol tanker.

Confirming the outbreak in a terse WhatsApp message, the spokesperson for the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Nosa Okunbor, disclosed that emergency responders are at the scene of the explosion.

“Some sort of explosion. Awaiting Preliminary Report. LASEMA’s Tiger Response Team at the location,” Okunbor said.

Details later…

