BREAKING: Ex-Senate President, Ahmad Lawan Loses Mother

The immediate past Senate President of the 9th National Assembly, Ahmad Lawan has losses his mum, Hajiya Halima Baba Ibrahim to the cold hand of death.

Saturday Telegraph gatherd that the former Senate President’s mum died on Saturday, October 14, passed away at the age of 86 at her home in Gashua town, Bade Local Government Area of Yobe State.

According to a statement issued by the Media Adviser to Lawan, Dr Ezrel Tabiowo, Hajiya Ibrahim will be laid to rest in accordance with Islamic traditions on Sunday, October 15, 2023, in Gashua at 11 a.m.

Tabiowo mentioned that funeral prayers will be conducted for the deceased at the Gashua Central Mosque, situated within the Emir’s Palace.

The statement reads: “Senator Ahmad Lawan appreciates the outpouring of love and support already received from friends, relatives, and colleagues.

“The family would like to extend deepest gratitude to all those who have reached out and offered their condolences, thoughts, and prayers during this time of immense sadness. Your love and support have been a source of strength, and they are forever thankful”.