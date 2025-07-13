The immediate past President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, has passed away in a private clinic in London, United Kingdom (UK) on Sunday afternoon.

Buhari’s demise was confirmed in a press statement released by his family through his spokesperson, Garba Shehu.

The statement reads in part: “Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un. The family of the former president has announced the passing on of Muhammadu Buhari this afternoon in a clinic in London.

“May Allah accept him in Aljannatul Firdaus, Ameen.”

The news of Buhari’s passing marks the end of an era for one of Nigeria’s most influential political figures, who served as Nigeria’s military Head of State from 1983 to 1985 and returned as a democratically elected President from 2015 to 2023.

Born on December 17, 1942, in Daura, Katsina State, Muhammadu Buhari was known for his strict discipline, anti-corruption campaigns, and efforts to reform the Nigerian economy.

His presidency was marked by significant developments in infrastructure, security challenges, and bold economic policies.

A former Major General in the Nigerian Army, Buhari was revered and criticized in equal measure, leaving behind a legacy that reshaped Nigeria’s democratic and political landscape.