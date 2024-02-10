BREAKING: Ex-Chief Of Staff To Jonathan Dies At 72

General Jones Oladeinde Arogbofa (rtd), the former Chief of Staff (CoS) to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan is dead.

Saturday Telegraph gathered that Arogbofa, a retired Brigadier General died in the early hours of Saturday, February 10, at the age of 72.

As of the time of filing this report, the circumstances surrounding his death are unknown.

However, Arogbofa was born in Oka-Akoko, Ondo State, Nigeria, on November 10, 1952. He received his commission in the Nigerian Army in 1973, and he went on to have a notable military career.

READ ALSO:

From February 10, 2014, to May 29, 2015, he was President Goodluck Jonathan’s chief of staff.

Prominent educational establishments such as Obafemi Awolowo University, Rochester Institute of Technology, University of Alabama, United States Army Command and General Staff College, University of Lagos, and the University of Ibadan imparted education to the late Arogbofa.

He continued to be involved in the military in a number of ways after retiring.

Brigadier General Arogbofa was the Chairman of the Center for Research, Information Management, and Media Development (CRIMMD) at the time of his death.