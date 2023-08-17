BREAKING: Emefiele’s Arraignment Adjourn To August 23

The arraignment of Godwin Emefiele, the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has been postponed till August 23.

New Telegraph reports that the new date was due to the fact that some of the defendants who were charged with the offence were not present and the judge postponed the hearing initially Thursday, August 17 to 23.

Emefiele, who was present in court, was charged with 20 counts of procurement fraud, conspiracy, and giving corrupt favours along with Sa’adatu Yaro, a female CBN employee, and her company, April 1616 Investment Limited.

It would be recalled that Emefiele was given bail in the amount of N20 million after being charged with two counts of “illegal possession” of firearms on July 25 at a Federal High Court in Ikoyi.

Judge Nicholas Oweibo had mandated that Emefiele be held in the Nigeria Correctional Service’s (NCoS) care while his bail conditions were being followed.

However, the Department of State Services (DSS) insisted that Emefiele be returned to its custody, which resulted in a confrontation between the secret police and prison authorities.

DSS re-arrested Emefiele on the court grounds after the confrontation.

The secret service then made a request to keep the suspended CBN governor in custody before a federal capital territory high court.

The application was dismissed after the service withdrew it due to jurisdictional issues.

On August 3, the federal government also submitted a request to the federal high court in Lagos asking for permission to appeal the decision granting Emefiele bail.

The federal government filed an oral request to drop the “illegal possession of firearms” accusation against Emefiele on August 15.