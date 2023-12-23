BREAKING: Emefiele Freed From Kuje Prison

Godwin Emefiele, the embattled former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has finally been released from Kuje prison after months of detention following his arrest by the operatives of the Department of States Services (DSS).

Announcing his release on Saturday, the spokesperson of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), Umar Abubakar said Emefiele was released from Kuje jail on Friday after meeting his bail requirements.

According to him, “Godwin Emefiele has been released on Friday. The Service released him after meeting his bail conditions.”

Saturday Telegraph reports that Emefiele’s release is coming one month after the bail of N300 million was granted by Justice Hamza Muazu on November 22, 2023, subject to the requirement that his sureties had properties situated in the Maitama District of Abuja.

Emefiele was placed on remand in jail until he fulfilled his bail requirements, under Judge Muazu’s decision.

Remember how the Nigerian Federal Government and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, charged Emefiele with procurement fraud of N1.2 billion.

The news of his release coincides with the discovery in the interim report of Jim Obazee, the special investigator looking into the CBN, of financial malfeasance committed by Emefiele.