BREAKING: EFCC Releases Bobrisky On Bail

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has granted bail to controversial Nigerian crossdresser and social media personality, Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky.

Bobrisky’s bail follows his arrest at Lagos’s Murtala Muhammed International Airport during the course of the week.

Bobrisky, who was attempting to board an Amsterdam-bound KLM flight en route to London, was detained late Thursday night by EFCC officers.

He was subsequently taken to the commission’s Abuja headquarters for questioning regarding alleged bribery and money laundering accusations.

The incident quickly drew public attention as Bobrisky shared updates on social media, claiming he had sustained injuries during the arrest and pleading for support.

He wrote, “Nigerians, help me, EFCC just arrested me. I’m badly injured.”

The EFCC’s spokesperson, Dele Oyewale confirmed Bobrisky’s release on Saturday but declined further comments.

The controversy surrounding his arrest deepened after a voice note was released by social critic Martins Otse, also known as VeryDarkMan.

Bobrisky in the voice note allegedly claimed he paid EFCC officials N15 million to drop money laundering charges.

However, a source close to the investigation reported that Bobrisky denied all bribery allegations in his official statement to the EFCC.

He reportedly challenged the voice note’s validity, insisting he did not pay any bribe and that the EFCC made no such demands.

“He denied everything about releasing money to any official as a bribe,” said the source.

The source added that Bobrisky urged the person who shared the voice note to provide evidence.

The case has sparked considerable attention due to Bobrisky’s high-profile social media presence and past controversies, with supporters and critics debating the legitimacy of the bribery allegations.

The EFCC’s investigation continues as it seeks to resolve the issues surrounding the arrest and clear up any discrepancies related to the claims.

