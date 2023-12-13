BREAKING: EFCC Declares Ex-Minister Wanted

The Economic and Financial Commission (EFCC), on Wednesday, declared former Minister of Aviation, Dr Olu Agunloye wanted.

Agunloye who hails from Akoko North Local Government Area of Ondo State was declared wanted by the anti-graft agency over an alleged case of corruption and forgery.

New Telegraph recalls that the EFCC in September quizzed Agunloye over an alleged $6 billion Build, Operate, and Transfer contract.

Taking to its official website, the commission notifies the public about the development as they seek help on how to nab him.

Agunloye’s image was shared alongside useful information from the anti-graft agency website.

The EFCC message read, “Anybody with useful information as to his whereabouts should please contact the Commission in its Benin, Kaduna, Ibadan, Sokoto, Maiduguri, Mardi, Ilorin, Enugu, Kano, Lagos, Gombe, Uyo, Port Harcourt, and Abuja offices or contact 08093322644 or email info@efcc.gov.ng or the nearest police station and any other security agencies.”

In 2016, Agunloye joined the Social Democratic Party and became the party’s candidate in the state governorship election.