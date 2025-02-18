BREAKING: Edwin Clark Passes Away At 97

Share

Edwin Clark, a prominent South-South leader and former Federal Commissioner for Information, has passed away at the age of 97.

New Telegraph reports that the death of the elder statesman, confirmed by the Clark-Fuludu Bekederemo family of Kiagbodo Town in Delta State, occurred on Monday night, February 17, 2025.

In a statement signed by Prof. C.C. Clark on Tuesday, the family expressed deep sorrow and gratitude for the support and prayers they have received during this difficult time.

The statement read: “The Clark-Fuludu Bekederemo family of Kiagbodo Town, Delta State, announces with deep sorrow the passing of Chief (Dr.) Sen. Edwin Kiagbodo Clark OFR, CON on Monday, February 17, 2025.

“We appreciate your prayers at this time. Further details will be provided later by the family.”

Edwin Clark was an influential political figure in Nigeria, known for his active role in the Nigerian political landscape, particularly in the South-South region.

His contributions to national discourse, especially in media and governance, left a lasting impact on the country’s political evolution.

His passing comes shortly after the death of Afenifere leader, Ayo Adebanjo, who also passed away at 96 years old, marking a period of significant loss for the nation’s political community.

Further details surrounding Edwin Clark’s funeral arrangements and legacy will be made available by the family in the coming days.

