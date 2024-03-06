BREAKING: Edo Assembly Serves Shaibu Impeachment Notice

Following the unending rift between the Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu and his principal, Godwin Obaseki, the State House of Assembly has slammed an impeachment proceeding against him.

On Wednesday, during the plenary, the majority leader of the House, announced the impeachment notice, saying the petition, dated March 5, was signed by 21 of the 24 members against the deputy governor.

He further stated that the petition was based on two grounds: perjury and revelation of government secrets.

Aiguobarueghian said, “The petition against the deputy governor came in on March 5 and was signed by 21 out of the 24 members. The number of members who signed the petition was more than the two-third requirement stipulated in the constitution.”

The Speaker of the House, Blessing Agbebaku, acknowledged the receipt of the petition and directed the Clerk of the House, Yahaya Omogbai, to serve Shaibu with the impeachment notice.

Agbebaku also granted the deputy governor seven days to respond to the notice of impeachment.

The impeachment notice is the latest development in the feud between state Governor Godwin Obaseki and his Deputy, who have been at odds since mid-last year when Shaibu announced his desire to run for governor of the state.