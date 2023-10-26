BREAKING: DSS Releases Ex-EFCC Chairman, Bawa

The Department of State Services (DSS), has released former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, from custody.

His release is coming barely one week after the Senate confirmed the appointment of Ola Olukoyede as the substantive Chairman of the anti-graft agency.

New Telegraph recalls that Bawa was taken into custody shortly after his suspension on June 14 by President Bola Tinubu.

This follows weighty allegations of abuse of office levelled against him by some stakeholders in the anti-corruption fight.

He was subsequently arrested and detained by the DSS, while he was being probed for alleged financial impropriety during his active years in the anti-graft agency.

In a terse statement by its Director of Public Relations and Strategic Communications, Dr Peter Afunanya, the intelligence agency said:

“DSS confirms release of former EFCC chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa, a few hours ago (today 25th October, 2023)”.