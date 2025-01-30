BREAKING: DSS Grills Two Lagos Lawmakers Over Speakership Crisis

Share

Two lawmakers of the Lagos State House of Assembly have been allegedly arrested by the Department of State Services (DSS) over the speakership rocking the State Assembly.

The development follows the uneasiness in the Assembly over the impeachment of the erstwhile Speaker of the House, Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, on January 13.

New Telegraph gathered that two lawmakers including Hon. Lanre Afinni and Hon. Sylvester Ogunkelu are allegedly being interrogated by officials of the DSS in Magodo for the role they played in the impeachment saga.

It was gathered that Hon. Ogunkelu, representing Epe 2 and his counterpart, Hon. Afinni of Lagos Island Constituency 2 were held over the allegation that they destroyed government properties in the State Assembly during Obasa’s removal.

The duo were held on vandalisation of public property allegations levelled against them.

A source said: “On the day of Obasa’s removal, the then Clerk of the House, Barrister Lekan Onafeko was not in the House and his office was under lock and key.

“Hon. Ogunkelu, aka Sketel and Hon. Afinni physically led the charge to fetch the mace for the House sitting and had to destroy the door and some government properties to get hold of the symbol of authority.

“It is on that grounds that the DSS invited them. As we speak, Sketel is in detention while Afinni was released due to his health challenges,” the source alleged.

Meanwhile, lawmakers have mobilised to the DSS office to protest against the arrest of their colleagues.

